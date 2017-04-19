Fairbanks school name voted out
The Badger Road Elementary school in North Pole will transition to a new name this summer. The Fairbanks North Star School District board voted Tuesday to rename the school Midnight Sun Elementary, but as KUAC's Robert Hannon reports, the board nearly backed away from changing the Badger name, which links the school to a pedophile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC