Borough, Santa House consider land swap
A land swap is in the works in which the Santa Claus House would provide the borough with a 4-acre parcel adjacent to the Fifth Avenue Park, doubling the size of the park, in exchange for almost 3 acres of heavily forested property adjacent to North Pole Elementary School.
