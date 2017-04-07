Anchorage Republican Kevin Meyer answers questions. Members of the...
Alaska lawmakers, nearing their 90-day adjournment deadline, advanced a sheaf of bills Friday, including measures to restrict political fundraising, roll back some of last year's criminal justice reforms and require more price transparency in the state's health care system. The state Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 5 , from Anchorage Republican Kevin Meyer, which would shut down a fundraising political action committee run by Anchorage Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, one of three Republican members in the largely Democratic House majority.
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
