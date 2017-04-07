Anchorage Republican Kevin Meyer answ...

Anchorage Republican Kevin Meyer answers questions. Members of the...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska lawmakers, nearing their 90-day adjournment deadline, advanced a sheaf of bills Friday, including measures to restrict political fundraising, roll back some of last year's criminal justice reforms and require more price transparency in the state's health care system. The state Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 5 , from Anchorage Republican Kevin Meyer, which would shut down a fundraising political action committee run by Anchorage Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, one of three Republican members in the largely Democratic House majority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 17
News Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change... Apr 10 About time 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,349,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC