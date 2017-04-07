Anchorage Republican Kevin Meyer answers questions. Members of the...

Alaska lawmakers, nearing their 90-day adjournment deadline, advanced a sheaf of bills Friday, including measures to restrict political fundraising, roll back some of last year's criminal justice reforms and require more price transparency in the state's health care system. The state Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 5 , from Anchorage Republican Kevin Meyer, which would shut down a fundraising political action committee run by Anchorage Rep. Gabrielle LeDoux, one of three Republican members in the largely Democratic House majority.

