Alaska man gets 42 years for killing friend's boyfriend
A North Pole man charged with breaking into a woman's home and fatally shooting her boyfriend as she and her daughter hid in a closet has been sentenced to 42 years in prison. John Adam Chilcote was shot eleven times after Davis broke into the woman's North Pole home and found them in her bedroom in 2015.
#1 Monday Apr 10
What a nutcase. Looks like he's gone for good.
