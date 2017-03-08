Rep. Wilson seeks deeper budget cuts, to no avail
Rep. Tammie Wilson, R- North Pole, reads through a series of amendments to the state's budget during the House Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday in Juneau. Committee member Tammie Wilson introduced more than 200 of 330 amendments to the budget, including a group of separate 38 cuts to overtime and other types of work that pay state employees additional money.
