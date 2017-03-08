Foundation taps North Pole caregiver ...

Foundation taps North Pole caregiver to represent Alaska

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Beth Durbin of North Pole knows that caregiving affects entire families, not just the caregiver and the person being cared for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 16 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 2
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at March 08 at 4:06PM AKST

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC