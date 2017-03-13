Federal support for Meals on Wheels u...

Federal support for Meals on Wheels uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The local Meals on Wheels program is unaffected by the budget cuts proposed Thursday by President Donald Trump, but the head of the program said the funding situation remains fraught.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 16 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 2
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iraq
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,654,952

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC