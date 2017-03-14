Citizens needed to help Alaska's children
A grand jury investigation of Alaska's Office of Children's Services requested by Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-North Pole, noted that the Alaska Citizen Review Panel is "statutorily required" to address the concerns she raised. The Alaska panel was established in 2002, but very few know of it, or its work.
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 16
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
