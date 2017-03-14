Citizens needed to help Alaska's chil...

Citizens needed to help Alaska's children

A grand jury investigation of Alaska's Office of Children's Services requested by Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-North Pole, noted that the Alaska Citizen Review Panel is "statutorily required" to address the concerns she raised. The Alaska panel was established in 2002, but very few know of it, or its work.

