Blizzard of budget amendments can't hide the $3 billion question

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Don't confuse the hundreds of unsuccessful budget amendments floated by North Pole Rep. Tammie Wilson with a coherent plan to cut the budget by hundreds of millions. While Wilson thinks offering 243 budget amendments is worthy of balloons, what she led was a theatrical exercise that distracted from the difficult $3 billion question facing Alaska.

