Blizzard of amendments could weigh do...

Blizzard of amendments could weigh down Alaska Legislature's budget work

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A Republican state House member from North Pole is planning to offer more than 200 amendments to Alaska's budget - part of a blizzard of changes proposed by members of her GOP minority. Tammie Wilson, who's consistently in her caucus' right wing, said she's drafted 243 amendments, mostly to reduce agencies' proposed spending for the next budget year to the amount that was actually spent in the last one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 16 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 2
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at March 08 at 4:06PM AKST

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC