Blizzard of amendments could weigh down Alaska Legislature's budget work
A Republican state House member from North Pole is planning to offer more than 200 amendments to Alaska's budget - part of a blizzard of changes proposed by members of her GOP minority. Tammie Wilson, who's consistently in her caucus' right wing, said she's drafted 243 amendments, mostly to reduce agencies' proposed spending for the next budget year to the amount that was actually spent in the last one.
Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 16
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
