Blizzard of amendments could weigh down Alaska Legislature's budget work

A Republican state House member from North Pole is planning to offer more than 200 amendments to Alaska's budget - part of a blizzard of changes proposed by members of her GOP minority. Tammie Wilson, who's consistently in her caucus' right wing, said she's drafted 243 amendments, mostly to reduce agencies' proposed spending for the next budget year to the amount that was actually spent in the last one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.