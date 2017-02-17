University nears century mark: In its...

University nears century mark: In its first 100 years, Alaska's...

This year marks a century since the founding of the University of Alaska. Though a symbolic cornerstone for the institution was set down in the summer of 1915, its official creation date came nearly two years later, when Territorial Gov. John Strong signed the act establishing the university on May 3, 1917.

