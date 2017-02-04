Sea ice off Cape Lisburne in northwest Alaska, April 2011.
Last month, villagers in Savoonga landed a bowhead whale. Before 2017, in every January people can remember, sea ice surrounded St. Lawrence Island, locking it in for the winter.
