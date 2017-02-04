Sea ice off Cape Lisburne in northwes...

Sea ice off Cape Lisburne in northwest Alaska, April 2011.

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Last month, villagers in Savoonga landed a bowhead whale. Before 2017, in every January people can remember, sea ice surrounded St. Lawrence Island, locking it in for the winter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,498 • Total comments across all topics: 278,593,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC