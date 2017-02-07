North Pole municipality expands water...

North Pole municipality expands water system to areas impacted by sulfolanea

Tuesday

An agreement between the State of Alaska, City of North Pole and Flint Hills Resources will expand the municipal water system to properties impacted by spills at a former refinery. The refinery, closed by Flint Hills two years ago, was the site of historic spills of the industrial solvent sulfolane.

North Pole, AK

