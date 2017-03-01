Four charged with theft of safe with ...

Four charged with theft of safe with $100,000 worth of valuables inside

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the theft of approximately $100,000 of gold and silver coins, jewelry and firearms stolen from an area home January 22. Some of the recovered coins are shown here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 16 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb 2 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 2
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at March 02 at 10:18AM AKST

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC