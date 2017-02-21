Firefighters respond to shop fire on ...

Firefighters respond to shop fire on Orchid Dr.

Yesterday, at approximately 10:20 am Salcha Fire & Rescue received a report of a shop fire located on Orchid Dr. off Mile 320 Richardson Hwy. When fire units arrived, 12 minutes after dispatch, they found a 40 x 60' wood frame two bay commercial garage with heavy fire involvement in the rear and roof area of the building.

