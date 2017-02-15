Ask a Climatologist: This winter's al...

Ask a Climatologist: This winter's alarming record low Arctic sea ice

During a normal winter sea ice grows quickly in the Arctic Ocean, filling up nearly the entire ocean basin. This year though, unusually warm weather and storms are keeping the sea ice extent at record lows.

