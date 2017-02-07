Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
Lawmakers are considering tripling the state's motor fuels tax over the next two years. A bill would raise the tax from a national low of 8 cents per gallon to 16 cents in July, then 24 cents per gallon in July 2018.
