Winter climbing wizard Dupre's bid to scale Mount Hunter rebuffed

Yesterday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Lonnie Dupre prepares to leave base camp on the Kahiltna Glacier during his December of 2014 winter bid to climb Denali alone. Almost exactly a year after he became the first person to climb North America's highest peak in January, Minnesota mountaineer Lonnie Dupre has been rebuffed by Denali's shorter - but no less fierce - sister, Mount Hunter.

