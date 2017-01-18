Session opens with smiles amid deficit cloud

Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, left, and Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, right, congratulate Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, after being sworn-in by Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott on the first day of the first session of 30th Alaska Legislature at the Capitol in Juneau on Jan. 17. At times resembling students returning for the first day of a new high school year, the 30th Alaska Legislature convened Jan. 17 for at least 90 days of business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.