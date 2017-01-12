North Pole man faces charges alleging...

North Pole man faces charges alleging series of threatening messages and vandalism

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A 30-year-old North Pole man faces stalking and coercion charges for allegedly sending threatening messages and vandalizing property connected to a woman he'd worked with at Wendy's. Peyton Jeff Turner sent threatening messages to the woman, her boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend over Facebook and Instagram and set up Craiglist ads inviting men to meet with her at her address, according to a charging document.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan 3 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
News Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people Nov '16 Wiser 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,033,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC