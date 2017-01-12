North Pole man faces charges alleging series of threatening messages and vandalism
A 30-year-old North Pole man faces stalking and coercion charges for allegedly sending threatening messages and vandalizing property connected to a woman he'd worked with at Wendy's. Peyton Jeff Turner sent threatening messages to the woman, her boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend over Facebook and Instagram and set up Craiglist ads inviting men to meet with her at her address, according to a charging document.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan 3
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC