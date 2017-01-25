Legislators prioritize benefits for f...

Legislators prioritize benefits for families of fallen officers

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Although the budget has dominated the first days of the session, lawmakers are pledging quick action on legislation that guarantees benefits to the families of peace officers killed in the line of duty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan 3 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
News Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people Nov '16 Wiser 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at January 25 at 3:50PM AKST

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,920 • Total comments across all topics: 278,256,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC