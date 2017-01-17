IGU board unanimously approves gas ut...

IGU board unanimously approves gas utility merger

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

The municipal Interior Gas Utility's board of directors voted 6-0 to approve an agreement to buy Fairbanks Natural Gas from the state and set into motion hundreds of millions of dollars in state project financing for the buildout of an expanded system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan 3 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec 27 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
News Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people Nov '16 Wiser 1
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Fairbanks North Star County was issued at January 17 at 3:49PM AKST

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,059 • Total comments across all topics: 278,016,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC