IGU board unanimously approves gas utility merger
The municipal Interior Gas Utility's board of directors voted 6-0 to approve an agreement to buy Fairbanks Natural Gas from the state and set into motion hundreds of millions of dollars in state project financing for the buildout of an expanded system.
