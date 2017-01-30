Goose Creek Correctional Center, Frid...

Goose Creek Correctional Center, Friday, Dec. 9, 2016.

The Alaska Legislature will consider rolling back parts of the state's sweeping new crime law that are attracting public and law enforcement condemnation. Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday that he is drafting a bill that includes proposed amendments to last year's criminal justice reform act, known as Senate Bill 91. Among other things, the proposed changes would restore jail time for violating bail conditions, shoplifting, and first-time low-level felony convictions.

