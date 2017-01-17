Fairbanks man gets 9 months for assau...

Fairbanks man gets 9 months for assaults on wife, trooper

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to nine months confinement Tuesday for a July incident that culminated in a short standoff with state troopers in the North Pole area.

