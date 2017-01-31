Fairbanks Borough Assembly approves f...

Fairbanks Borough Assembly approves fines for unjustified killing of loose pets

Friday Jan 27

After the outcry over the recent killings of pet dogs, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly on Thursday night approved stiff fines for the unjustified killing of loose pets.

