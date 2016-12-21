Trouble for Santa? North Pole forecas...

Trouble for Santa? North Pole forecast is for up to 50 degrees above normal

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Anchorage Daily News

For the second year in a row in late December and for the second time in as many months, temperatures in the high Arctic will be freakishly high compared to normal. Computer models project that on Thursday, three days before Christmas, the temperature near the North Pole will be an astronomical 40 to 50 degrees warmer than normal and approaching the melting point of 32 degrees.

