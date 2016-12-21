The Best Christmas Lights in Every State
Throughout the years, the winter light tradition changed forms from the early Yule Log to candles on the German Christmas tree-perhaps the most flammable iteration-to the LED version of holiday cheer we have today.But the evolution is still going strong, and we've come a long way from a incandescent strands weaved through the branches of a few front-yard pines. And while some communities invoke rules over what colors your bulbs can be, hoping to keep things classy, others are pushing the limits of creativity ... and the electric grid.So whether you prefer a sophisticated crA che or a synchronized song-and-dance extravaganza or an underground drive-through experience, here the best Christmas light displays in every state."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov 24
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC