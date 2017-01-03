Santa Claus is back on Facebook after proving his identity
Claus is a city councilman in North Pole, Alaska. He says he was never given a reason why his page was blocked, but he thinks Facebook didn't believe his name was Santa Claus or that he lived in North Pole.
