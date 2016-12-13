Neil Davis helped propel UAF with unlikely homemade rocket range

Inspired in part by a Bret Harte story, "The Outcasts of Poker Flat," geophysicist Neil Davis bestowed the temporary title "Poker Flat" on the rocket range he sought to build north of Fairbanks, just until a better name came along. For Davis, who died at his home here Saturday at 84, the creation of the Poker Flat Research Range - built from scratch - was one of the more noteworthy accomplishments in a life marked by a sense of curiosity that could never be extinguished.

