More light around the corner: Winter solstice Wednesday marks beginning of daylight's return
Wednesday will be Fairbanks' shortest day of the year. It's a day as eagerly awaited as Christmas by some, representing the point near the year's end at which the sunlight that has been ebbing away since the glorious midnight sun of June turns around and starts to build again.
