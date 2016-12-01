Moose Creek residents advised on ground water contaminents
Eielson Airforce Base is updating residents around Moose Creek about perfluorinated compounds or PFCs in ground water. In 2015 testing revealed contamination from firefighting foam and it is still wrestling with solutions.
