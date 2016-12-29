Looking back: December 29, 2016
Dec. 29, 2006 - Gov. Sarah Palin on Thursday vetoed a bill that could have blocked her administration from creating new regulations relating to employment benefits for same-sex partners of state employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC