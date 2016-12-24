For Alaskans, the cost of staying warm is a thick coat of dirty air
Miners huddled around them to stay warm through the long, cold nights in the Klondike gold rush of the 1800s. Artists have enshrined them in paintings and tourist curios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|13 hr
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC