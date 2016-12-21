Flint Hills demolishing North Pole refinery

Rev. Don Nelson leads a host of dignitaries during the dedication of a $57 million expansion to MAPCO Petroleum's North Pole Refinery Thursday, August 8, 1985, including MAPCO Petroleum, Inc. President Bob Howe, FNSB Mayor Bill Allen, North Pole City Mayor Carleta Lewis, , MAPCO Vice President A.L. "Buki" Wright, MAPCO CEO James Barnes, U.S. Sen.

