Counting 2016's biggest Interior issues: University, energy project, budget top local priorities
At the end of the year, it's good to take stock of the events and issues that shaped our lives in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|20 hr
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec 27
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec 7
|name withheld
|1
|Jessica Parr (nee Fagan)
|Nov '16
|Simon Meowgus
|3
|church of satan
|Nov '16
|TRUMppy
|3
|Fairbanks tri-plex fire displaces eight people
|Nov '16
|Wiser
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC