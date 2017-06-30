There's a real digital divide in rural Nebraska
On the wide-open plains of central Nebraska, a little more than a mile north of the Logan County line along Avenue 70, Pam Schaeffer can go days without functional internet. On those days, her husband Rodney will walk around the house grumbling about technology as he holds up his cellphone hoping to catch a good signal so he can turn on his center-pivot irrigation system, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.
