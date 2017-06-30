Storm hits Lincoln County
At 7:34 p.m. Sunday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line from near North Platte to 14 miles northeast of Maxwell, carrying large hail and damaging winds. The storm line moved south at 20 miles an hour.
