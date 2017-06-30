North Platte man picked up on multiple charges
Steven Perez of North Platte was rounded up Friday and charged with four crimes, including the theft of a Chevy Blazer in early April. Perez, 32, is also charged with meth possession, driving under suspension, driving under the influence and disturbing the peace.
