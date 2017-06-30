Lincoln County Democrats to meet

Lincoln County Democrats to meet

Jane Kleeb will be the special guest on Thursday when the Lincoln County Democrats meet at Cody Park in North Platte. Kleeb is the chairwoman of the Nebraska Democratic party and the founder of the anti-pipeline advocacy group, Bold Nebraska.

