Council to consider race tracks

Two raceways will be considered for North Platte when the city council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The council will consider voting on a request by Rick Hulse of MidWest Mopars for an exhibition drag race on Saturday, Aug. 5. The temporary raceway would be used for about six hours that day on Victoria Lane, from E. State Farm Road to E. Walker Road.

