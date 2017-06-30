Council to consider race tracks
Two raceways will be considered for North Platte when the city council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The council will consider voting on a request by Rick Hulse of MidWest Mopars for an exhibition drag race on Saturday, Aug. 5. The temporary raceway would be used for about six hours that day on Victoria Lane, from E. State Farm Road to E. Walker Road.
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter
|Apr '17
|SpaceCamp
|1
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb '17
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
