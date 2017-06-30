Air Force Thunderbirds stop at North Platte airport

The U.S. Air Force demonstration squadron of jet F-16 fighters the Thunderbirds roared over North Platte at 1:30 p.m. Monday, after a stop at the North Platte Regional Airport / Lee Bird Field to refuel. The seven fighter planes were on the ground for about an hour, departing around 1:30 p.m., headed to their home base in Nevada.

