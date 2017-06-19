Young girl honored for bravery in a crisis
Around 2 p.m. on May 12, Jeff Van Cura and his granddaughter Jazzilyn Martyszenko were at Van Cura's home in North Platte, planning to go to Cody Park for ice cream. Van Cura was in the garage, wanting to sharpen a point on a wooden stake before they left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter
|Apr '17
|SpaceCamp
|1
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb '17
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC