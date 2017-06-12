Weekend police: North Platte charged ...

Weekend police: North Platte charged with first-degree assault

On Sunday at 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of North Adams on the report of a prior assault. Officers met a 41-year-old man with a visible injury to his nose, which was bleeding.

