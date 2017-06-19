Wanted: Sandhills Symphony conductor

The North Platte Public Library's brown bag program series will turn to a health topic on Friday, June 23. ... More Mick Shimonek of Lemoyne has the best artwork in the Nebraskaland Days art competition, the judges declared after rating the artworks last week. ... More Free bus tours of Bailey Yard will be provided as part of the annual North Platte Rail Days celebration on Saturday, Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.