The outhouses of 'American Architecture'

Lincoln County Community Development Corporation will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of four recently built duplexes at 1802 N. Sheridan Ave. ... More The Alzheimer's Association will present a session entitled "Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body" at the North Platte Public Library from noon-1 p.m. on June 23. ... More The North Platte Public Library's "Celebrate Nebraska 150" noon series continues on June 15 with "Nebraska's Winding Road to Statehood: In the Footsteps of a Female Settler." ... More NebraskaLand National Bank is kicking off the annual Nebraskaland Days celebration with rodeo queens and a petting zoo from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at the main bank location, 1400 So.

