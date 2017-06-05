Tallmon family fundraiser set at Farmer's Market
Nursing students at the North Platte Community College will hold a fundraiser bake sale Saturday at the Farmer's Market to support the Tallmon family, who suffered a tragic accident early Sunday morning. Dawn Tallmon of North Platte was killed when the car she was riding in hit a herd of horses on U.S. Highway 83 about 17 miles south of North Platte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Platte Bulletin.
Add your comments below
North Platte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nred help finding Mary Ann Sautter
|Apr '17
|SpaceCamp
|1
|Man charged with child abuse for alleged inappr... (May '11)
|Feb '17
|wtf
|20
|Committee assignments trigger a battle
|Jan '17
|pitsall
|1
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Mr platte
|1
|(NEW & SEALED) APPLE iPHONE 7 PLUS (FACTORY UNLOCK (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Allan
|1
|Repeated downpours to threaten flooding in cent... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Stephane Le Pig
|2
|find out who has been arrested are wanted in li... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|hottest sheets
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Platte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC