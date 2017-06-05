Tallmon family fundraiser set at Farmer's Market

Nursing students at the North Platte Community College will hold a fundraiser bake sale Saturday at the Farmer's Market to support the Tallmon family, who suffered a tragic accident early Sunday morning. Dawn Tallmon of North Platte was killed when the car she was riding in hit a herd of horses on U.S. Highway 83 about 17 miles south of North Platte.

