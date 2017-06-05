Talented contestant list set for Buffalo Bill Rodeo
There's some pretty fine talent that will ride, wrestle, rope and race in the Buffalo Bill Rodeo this week. Some of that talent is in the form of champion cowboys and cowgirls, and some of it is from the weekend warriors, the rodeo athletes who have career and family obligations and can't rodeo full time.
