School board discusses lunches
School board members and Associate Superintendent Tami Eshleman talked about the quality of the North Platte school lunches Monday with Bernice Ziegler, a resident who voiced some concerns she's heard from parents. Ziegler spoke during the public comments segment of the board meeting.
