School board agrees to 10-cent increase in lunch price

The North Platte school board reluctantly agreed Monday to hike lunch prices by 10 cents per student next year, a move that will save the district $9.100, and cost parents an extra $16 or so per child per year. The board discussed the school lunch prices for more than 20 minutes, considering paying 5 cents of the price from district funds, but in the end, voted 4-1 to assess the 10 cents per lunch from families.

