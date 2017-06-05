Police report: Man charged with theft from restaurant safe
A North Platte man was charged Tuesday with stealing money from the safe and cash register at Ruby Tuesday's. Managers at the restaurant told police that an employee stole an undisclosed amount of currency from the safe and register on four occasions during May, according to the police report.
